WordPress Bug Allows Hackers to Alter Website Content
A WordPress bug called REST API Endpoint allowed more than 67,000 websites to be hacked over the past two weeks, but the company has since rolled out a new version of the content management software with a patch to fix the problem, according to bleepingcomputer.com . The bug enabled hackers to infiltrate back end systems and change or inject words within content.
