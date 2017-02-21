Want better cybersecurity? Welcome more hackers into your systems.
When even the Department of Defense has a "bug bounty" program to find and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them, it's not a stretch to say the concept of encouraging friendly hackers to try to crack an organization's digital defenses is now a widely accepted security practice. But the idea works much better when security managers open the gates to a wider set of hackers across a fuller range of their systems - a shift that takes greater trust and relationship building, said Justin Calmus, vice president of hacker success at HackerOne, at a Passcode event Monday on the sidelines of the RSA Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|emerald
|709
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|18 hr
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Thu
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC