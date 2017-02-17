W-2 information at risk for thousands of workers after breach
Indianapolis Metro Police say the personal W-2 information from thousands of workers at American Senior Communities is at risk and in the hands of hackers. Police say someone hacked the email of ASC's CEO and gained access to the W-2 information of thousands of workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC