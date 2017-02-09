US judge to sentence prolific hacker in $55M scam
" A prolific foreign hacker behind cyberattacks that netted an estimated $55 million is facing sentencing by a U.S. judge in a conviction considered an unusual win for law enforcement officials who have identified hundreds of others like him but failed to put them in handcuffs. Ercan Findikoglu, a Turkish national, had gone to great lengths to avoid capture by the U.S. Secret Service, both by obscuring his cyber fingerprints but also by avoiding the reach of American law, according to court papers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Wed
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|David
|704
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan '17
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan '17
|I voted for Trump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC