University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT devices
Today's cautionary tale comes from Verizon's sneak peek of the 2017 Data Breach Digest scenario . It involves an unnamed university, seafood searches, and an IoT botnet; hackers were using the university's own vending machines and other IoT devices to attack the university's network.
