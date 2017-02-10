University attacked by its own vendin...

University attacked by its own vending machines, smart light bulbs & 5,000 IoT devices

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Network World

Today's cautionary tale comes from Verizon's sneak peek of the 2017 Data Breach Digest scenario . It involves an unnamed university, seafood searches, and an IoT botnet; hackers were using the university's own vending machines and other IoT devices to attack the university's network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Chris 705
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan '17 The official line 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,812,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC