UK's chronic cyber skills shortage leaving Britain at risk of cyber attack, says MPs
UK parliament members have warned that the confidence in the country's ability to deal with cyber attacks is being dampened by its "chaotic" approach in handling personal data breaches. A shortage of cyber skills is also undermining confidence, MPs said in a report.
