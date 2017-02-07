Turkish Islamist hackers claim respon...

Turkish Islamist hackers claim responsibility for Austrian cyber attack

16 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Austria's parliament said on Tuesday that a Turkish Islamist hackers' group had claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that brought down its website for 20 minutes this weekend. Aslan Neferler Tim , or Lion Soldiers Team, whose website says it defends the homeland, Islam, the nation and flag, without any party political links, claimed the attack, a parliamentary spokeswoman said.

