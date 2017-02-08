Tunisian hackers linked to ISIS attack NHS websites
Horrifying images from the war in Syria were reportedly posted on the NHS sites by a group based in North Africa. Horrifying images from the war in Syria were posted on the NHS sites by a group based in North Africa According to the Independent , the 'Tunisian Fallaga Team' said it was carrying out the attack 'in retaliation for the West's aggression on the Middle East.'
