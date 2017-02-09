Trend Micro, NEC/Netcracker Team Up on NFV Security
Trend Micro Incorporated , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is joining forces with its long-standing channel partner NEC Corporation and NEC's affiliate Netcracker Technology, the providers of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization solutions, as well as business and operations support systems , to integrate NEC and Netcracker's management and orchestration capabilities with Trend Micro's Virtual Network Function Suite. This will create an effective, high-performance and comprehensive virtualized network security solution that can be used in carrier-grade NFV deployments.
