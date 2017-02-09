Trend Micro, NEC/Netcracker Team Up o...

Trend Micro, NEC/Netcracker Team Up on NFV Security

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Trend Micro Incorporated , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is joining forces with its long-standing channel partner NEC Corporation and NEC's affiliate Netcracker Technology, the providers of software-defined networking and network functions virtualization solutions, as well as business and operations support systems , to integrate NEC and Netcracker's management and orchestration capabilities with Trend Micro's Virtual Network Function Suite. This will create an effective, high-performance and comprehensive virtualized network security solution that can be used in carrier-grade NFV deployments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 8 David 704
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan '17 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan '17 I voted for Trump 34
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,744,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC