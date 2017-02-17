Trend Micro Endpoint Security recognized with recommended rating by NSS Labs

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced Trend Microa has received a recommended rating based on the NSS Labs inaugural Advanced Endpoint Protection Public Test. In addition to Trend Micro receiving one of the highest malware protection scores with no false positives, Trend Micro's endpoint security proved to be 100 percent effective against exploits and evasion.

