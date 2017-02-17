Trend Micro Endpoint Security recogni...

Trend Micro Endpoint Security recognized with recommended rating by NSS Labs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced Trend Microa has received a recommended rating based on the NSS Labs inaugural Advanced Endpoint Protection Public Test. In addition to Trend Micro receiving one of the highest malware protection scores with no false positives, Trend Micro's endpoint security proved to be 100 percent effective against exploits and evasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 16 Uram Shonna 706
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan '17 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan '17 martin 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC