Trend Micro Endpoint Security recognized with recommended rating by NSS Labs
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced Trend Microa has received a recommended rating based on the NSS Labs inaugural Advanced Endpoint Protection Public Test. In addition to Trend Micro receiving one of the highest malware protection scores with no false positives, Trend Micro's endpoint security proved to be 100 percent effective against exploits and evasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC