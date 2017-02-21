Threat of cyber attack is biggest fear for businesses
The threat of cyber attacks and political instability resulting from rising populism are among the biggest worries for businesses around the world, according to a study of companies in 79 countries. The number one issue for executives working in business continuity and resilience is the threat from hackers, with 88 percent of companies included in the survey saying they are "extremely concerned" or "concerned" at the risk.
