The IoT Era: A connected world where even teddy bears pose a threat
It seems like a horror film remake of Toy Story - you can just imaging the movie tagline 'first there was Barbie, now fear the teddy' . Unfortunately the CloudPets data breach is far removed from Hollywood, with parents waking up to the reality that their voices, and their children's, could have been leaked.
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|sharon
|711
|True or False?
|Feb 26
|misbehaved
|1
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
