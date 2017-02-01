The Dutch are so scared of hacking, they will hand count ballots
The Dutch government announced Wednesday it is scrapping computer software used to tally and transmit election results amid reports that the software is outdated and could easily be hacked. In a letter to Parliament, Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk wrote that "no shadow can be allowed to hang over the result" of the March 15 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec '16
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC