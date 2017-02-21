The Cloudbleed bug: Time to change your passwords again

A Google researcher has uncovered what may be the most worrying web leak of 2017 so far, possibly exposing passwords, private messages and other sensitive data from a vast number of sites, including major services like Uber, FitBit and OKCupid. Have you heard? A tiny bug in Cloudflare's code has led an unknown quantity of data-including passwords, personal information, messages, cookies, and more-to leak all over the internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.