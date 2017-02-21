The Cloudbleed bug: Time to change your passwords again
A Google researcher has uncovered what may be the most worrying web leak of 2017 so far, possibly exposing passwords, private messages and other sensitive data from a vast number of sites, including major services like Uber, FitBit and OKCupid. Have you heard? A tiny bug in Cloudflare's code has led an unknown quantity of data-including passwords, personal information, messages, cookies, and more-to leak all over the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True or False?
|19 hr
|misbehaved
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|emerald
|709
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC