Smart teddy bears involved in a conte...

Smart teddy bears involved in a contentious data breach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

If you own a stuffed animal from CloudPets, then you better change your password to the product. The toys -- which can receive and send voice messages from children and parents -- have been involved in a data breach dealing with more than 800,000 user accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr sharon 711
True or False? Sun misbehaved 1
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 24 About time 126
News Social engineering. What is it and how to preve... Feb 23 Meanwhile 1
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Feb 13 Christsharian Law 1
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC