SK Telecom pushes for interoperable quantum crypto systems
SK Telecom and Nokia have developed a prototype quantum cryptography system that combines the South Korean company's quantum key server with an encryption device from Nokia. The system, shown Monday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, was put together to demonstrate interoperability between the two vendors and comes as SK Telecom kicks off a push to get telecom carriers and equipment vendors working together on next-generation quantum-secured networks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True or False?
|Sun
|misbehaved
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 25
|emerald
|709
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC