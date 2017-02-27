Singapore: Defence Ministry comes und...

Singapore: Defence Ministry comes under cyber attack, but no secrets leaked

CYBER attackers have stolen basic personal data from about 850 Singapore national servicemen and employees in a possible attempt to access official secrets, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry detected the breach this month in the I-net system that allows internet surfing using dedicated computer terminals on defence ministry and Singapore Armed Forces premises, the ministry said in a statement.

