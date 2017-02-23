Security researchers announce "first practical" SHA-1 collision attack
Security researchers at the CWI institute in Amsterdam working with a team from Google Research say they have found a faster way to compromise the SHA-1 hash algorithm - announcing what they describe as "the first practical technique for generating a SHA-1 collision" in a blog post today. A 'collision' here refers to being able to generate the same hash multiple times - thereby potentially enabling a attacker to deceive a system into accepting a malicious file in place of its benign counterpart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|3 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC