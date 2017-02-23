Security researchers announce "first practical" SHA-1 collision attack

Security researchers at the CWI institute in Amsterdam working with a team from Google Research say they have found a faster way to compromise the SHA-1 hash algorithm - announcing what they describe as "the first practical technique for generating a SHA-1 collision" in a blog post today. A 'collision' here refers to being able to generate the same hash multiple times - thereby potentially enabling a attacker to deceive a system into accepting a malicious file in place of its benign counterpart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.