Security Innovation Announces Intent to Create OnBoard Security Inc.

Security Innovation , the worldwide leader in application security training and testing services, today has announced that it intends to spin off its SI-Embedded business unit and create a sister company called OnBoard Security . The company will comprise the SI-Embedded business unit that has in recent years emerged as a leading provider to the Vehicle-to-Vehicle security, trusted computing and advanced cryptography markets.

