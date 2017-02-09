Security body to support ministries i...

Security body to support ministries in fighting hackers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech National Security Office will provide ministries with strong methodological support and maintain contact with their IT experts, the government has agreed in reaction to recent hacker attacks on the Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said yesterday. Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said the hacking of the ministry's emails cannot be disparaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 16 hr zio-media cabal 125
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed David 704
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan '17 I voted for Trump 34
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC