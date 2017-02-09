Security body to support ministries in fighting hackers
The Czech National Security Office will provide ministries with strong methodological support and maintain contact with their IT experts, the government has agreed in reaction to recent hacker attacks on the Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said yesterday. Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek said the hacking of the ministry's emails cannot be disparaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|16 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|David
|704
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan '17
|I voted for Trump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC