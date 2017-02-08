Russian hackers seen behind virus att...

Russian hackers seen behind virus attacking U.S. police: Acronis

Read more: DM Review

Russian-speaking hackers may be behind the latest version of file-encrypting malware that attacked a Texas police department and can spread via cloud services, according to data-protection firm Acronis International GmbH. The new ransomware, named "Osiris" after the Egyptian god of the afterlife, can disseminate itself in corporate networks without being detected and even spread to other organizations via customer-relationship management systems, Acronis said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

