Russian cyberspies blamed for U.S. el...

Russian cyberspies blamed for U.S. election hacks are now targeting Macs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Security researchers have discovered a macOS malware program that's likely part of the arsenal used by the Russian cyberespionage group blamed for hacking into the U.S. Democratic National Committee last year. The group -- known in the security industry under different names including Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, and APT28 -- has been operating for almost a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Mon Christsharian Law 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 12 Chris 705
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC