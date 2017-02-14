Rise of as-a-service lowers bar for cybercriminals
As-a-service offerings for things such as DDoS and malware -- including ransomware -- via exploit kits has seriously lowered the bar for entry into the criminal market . Hackers no longer need to have sophisticated skills in order to gain entry into the world of cybercrime.
