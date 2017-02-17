Revenge hacker: 34 months, must repay Georgia-Pacific $1M

A fired computer expert who hacked into his former employer's system has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.1 million to Georgia-Pacific Corp. for damages he caused. Brian Johnson , 44, of Zachary, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of hacking into an industrial computer system to damage operations, U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a news release Thursday.

