Researcher develops ransomware attack...

Researcher develops ransomware attack that targets water supply

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

A security researcher is showing that it's not hard to hold industrial control systems for ransom. He's experimented with a simulated water treatment system based on actual programmable logic controllers and documented how these can be hacked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Mon Christsharian Law 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun Chris 705
News Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c... Feb 10 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Feb 8 zio-media cabal 125
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Iran
  3. Toyota
  4. Mexico
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC