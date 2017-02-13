Recent malware attacks on Polish banks tied to wider hacking campaign
Malware attacks that recently put the Polish banking sector on alert were part of a larger campaign that targeted financial organizations from more than 30 countries. Researchers from Symantec and BAE Systems linked the malware used in the recently discovered Polish attack to similar attacks that have taken place since October in other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|13 hr
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Chris
|705
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC