Recent malware attacks on Polish banks tied to wider hacking campaign

11 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Malware attacks that recently put the Polish banking sector on alert were part of a larger campaign that targeted financial organizations from more than 30 countries. Researchers from Symantec and BAE Systems linked the malware used in the recently discovered Polish attack to similar attacks that have taken place since October in other countries.

