Password managers are an essential way to protect yourself from hackers - here's how they work
If you ask security experts for what simple advice they'd give to ordinary people worried about being hacked, the same thing comes up again and again: Don't re-use passwords. This is because huge numbers of people re-use the same passwords across multiple accounts, putting all their data at risk if any one of their accounts is ever breached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC