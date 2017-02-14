National Cyber Security Centre: Queen to open new HQ as business warned it is unprepared for attacks
The Queen will open a new national centre combating cyber attacks as Britain's top businesses are warned they are not fully prepared to fight the rising threat of hackers. Her Majesty will be accompanied by The Duke of Edinburgh and Chancellor Philip Hammond for the opening of the National Cyber Security Centre in central London, which is underpinned by A 1.9 billion investment .
