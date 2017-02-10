MHA website hacked weeks after NSG's

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry's website was hacked on Sunday, prompting authorities to temporarily block it. The hack came weeks after suspected Pakistan-based hackers attacked the website of the National Security Guard .

