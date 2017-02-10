Manatee County Schools Faces Data Breach Affecting Thousands
Authorities say as many as 7,700 Manatee County school employees are at risk of being victims of a data breach. School officials learned earlier this month that two payroll employees of the school district along Florida's Gulf Coast had fallen for an email phishing scam.
