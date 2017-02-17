Lattice Engines Improves SaaS Securit...

Lattice Engines Improves SaaS Security and Compliance Reporting with Tenable Network Security

Leading provider of predictive analytic solutions helps B2B marketers turn security into a business differentiator with Tenable Assurance Report Cards )-- Tenable Network SecurityA , Inc. , a global leader in cybersecurity, announced today that Lattice Engines , a leading provider of revenue acceleration solutions for marketing and sales teams, has simplified reporting of security controls and reduced cyber threats to customers with industry-leading solutions and Assurance Report CardsA from Tenable. Lattice needed a security partner with a modern approach to vulnerability management that could deliver continuous visibility into its cloud environment.

Chicago, IL

