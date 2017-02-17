Japanese university begins training - white-hat' hackers

Bug-hunting contests are increasingly promoted, with firms paying out millions of yen to young computer whizzes who have identified vulnerabilities "White-hat" hackers who spot a security vulnerability in a computer system or network may be one of the most sought after professions in Japan today with technology firms struggling with increasing threats of cyberattacks. In an effort to strengthen education on system security and train ethical hackers, a state-run Japanese college has launched a bug-hunting contest among its students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.