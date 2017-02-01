Israeli scientist wins Japan Prize for cryptography work

An Israeli computer scientist was among three winners of the 2017 Japan Prize, an award honoring achievement in science and technology, for his work in the field of cryptography. Adi Shamir, a professor at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot, was recognized for his "[c]ontribution to information security through pioneering research on cryptography," according to the prize's website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.