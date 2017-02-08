Indian government feels cyber attacks...

Indian government feels cyber attacks heat with over 700 websites hacked in four years

1 hr ago Read more: Mashable

Approximately 707 websites associated with the Indian government - both central and state - have been hit with security breaches in the past four years, Kiren Rijiju, the minister of state for home affairs said today. Looking at the number of attacks, it appears things have only gotten worse over the years.

