In the Wrong Hands: Child Identity Theft
It's a crime that happens in the Twin Cities: children's financial identities are being stolen and parents often don't know it's even happened until much later, according to law enforcement. Carnegie Mellon University study found that more than 10 percent of the minors in the sample population had someone else using their Social Security number.
