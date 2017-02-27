Hundreds at risk: hospital workers targeted as hackers steal private files in cyber attack
DORSET hospital workers have been caught up in a high-level cyber-security attack that has put hundreds at risk across the country, the Daily Echo can exclusively reveal. Computer hackers have stolen private files from the company Landauer, which is employed by the NHS to monitor radiation levels among staff.
