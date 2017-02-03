HPE acquired Niara for machine-learning network security
HPE has made its third acquisition in 15 days by buying Niara, a self-styled "user and entity behaviour analytics" security software company. In plain English, the software analyses network activity to identify potentially malicious behaviour, and already integrates with HPE's own Aruba ClearPass networking security software and services portfolio.
