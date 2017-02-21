How to migrate existing applications to VMware NSX
Security policies will need to be adjusted, and identifying and designing the micro-segmentation zones and tiers can be difficult This vendor-written tech primer has been edited by Network World to eliminate product promotion, but readers should note it will likely favor the submitter's approach. VMware's NSX virtual network technology can help organizations achieve a greater level of network security, but how you approach deployment will vary depending on whether you are working with new applications or are moving applications from existing infrastructure to NSX .
