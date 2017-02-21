How suspicious e-mails could be a gateway for hackers to your computer
Last month W-2 information for countless workers in the Lexington Two School District was leaked due to an e-mail 'phishing' scam. Leaders in the school district say staff responded to a series of e-mails thinking they were talking to a district administrator.
