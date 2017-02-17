Homeland Security sets sights on curbing wide-scale DDoS attacks amid 'exponential increase'
The Department of Homeland Security said it has launched a multi-faceted attempt to defend the nation's computer networks from hackers in light of witnessing a dramatic surge recently with respect to the number of crippling cyberattacks being waged against internet infrastructure. The DHS's Science and Technology Directorate on Thursday said its cybersecurity division has set its sights on safeguarding the internet against distributed denial-of-service attacks, an elementary but effective tactic used by hackers to overload a network with illegitimate web traffic to render it useless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 16
|Uram Shonna
|706
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC