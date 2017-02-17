Homeland Security sets sights on curbing wide-scale DDoS attacks amid 'exponential increase'

The Department of Homeland Security said it has launched a multi-faceted attempt to defend the nation's computer networks from hackers in light of witnessing a dramatic surge recently with respect to the number of crippling cyberattacks being waged against internet infrastructure. The DHS's Science and Technology Directorate on Thursday said its cybersecurity division has set its sights on safeguarding the internet against distributed denial-of-service attacks, an elementary but effective tactic used by hackers to overload a network with illegitimate web traffic to render it useless.

