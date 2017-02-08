Hard-to-detect fileless attacks target banks, other organizations
A wave of attacks that have recently affected banks and other enterprises used open-source penetration testing tools loaded directly into memory instead of traditional malware, making their detection much harder. Researchers from antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab started investigating these attacks after the security team from an unnamed bank found Meterpreter in the random access memory of a server that acted as the organization's Windows domain controller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|23 hr
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|David
|704
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan '17
|I voted for Trump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC