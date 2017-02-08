Hard-to-detect fileless attacks targe...

Hard-to-detect fileless attacks target banks, other organizations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ITworld

A wave of attacks that have recently affected banks and other enterprises used open-source penetration testing tools loaded directly into memory instead of traditional malware, making their detection much harder. Researchers from antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab started investigating these attacks after the security team from an unnamed bank found Meterpreter in the random access memory of a server that acted as the organization's Windows domain controller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 23 hr zio-media cabal 125
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed David 704
News The crucial election question is the one that c... Jan 30 Le Jimbo 42
News Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12) Jan 18 hacker here 11
News MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch Jan 16 martin 1
News WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ... Jan 9 The official line 1
News Graham Blasts Trump on Assange Jan '17 I voted for Trump 34
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC