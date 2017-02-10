Hackers target Arby's, steal card information, report says Hundreds...
Hundreds of thousands of credit and debit cards are believed to have been compromised after malicious software that targeted payment systems at Arby's fast-food restaurants was discovered last month, according to a report. An Arby's spokesperson told cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs, the man behind the popular KrebsonSecurity blog , that the fast-food chain was notified of the data breach in mid-January, but has kept quiet about the situation at the request of the FBI.
