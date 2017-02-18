Hackers take down Bingham County computer systems
Bingham County officials first realized something was amiss when, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, the county's emergency dispatch employees suddenly were unable to access computer files. The ransomware attack by unknown hackers slowly infected all 28 of the county's main computer servers.
