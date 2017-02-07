Hackers take down Austrian parliament website, no data lost

Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement. VIENNA: Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement.

