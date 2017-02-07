Hackers take down Austrian parliament website, no data lost
Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement. VIENNA: Hackers took the Austrian parliament's website down for 20 minutes on Sunday by flooding its server with digital service requests, and although no data was lost authorities are investigating the attack, the parliament said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|17 min
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|David
|704
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC