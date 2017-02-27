Hackers Steal Coachella Accounts; Bugs Leak User Data, Passwords
Festival-goers view the "Coachella Bound" art installation at the campgrounds at The Coachella Music and Arts Festival in 2015. // Zach Cordner/Invision/AP This time, Google Project Zero Team shared the details for how a bug in the Windows graphic device interface dynamic link library could leak private user data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|True or False?
|Sun
|misbehaved
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 25
|emerald
|709
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 24
|About time
|126
|Social engineering. What is it and how to preve...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC