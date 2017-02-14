Hackers spoil party for fundraising music evening

ORGANISERS of a charity music evening fear their fundraising efforts might be in vain after hackers ruined a website page set up by Devizes Rotary to sell tickets. Devizes Rotary president Cliff Evans was shocked when the page allowing people to make donations and win tickets for the evening at Dolcipani Italian bakery and coffee shop in Devizes to raise money for the Brighter Futures Appeal at Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on March 30 was defaced.

