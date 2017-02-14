Hackers spoil party for fundraising music evening
ORGANISERS of a charity music evening fear their fundraising efforts might be in vain after hackers ruined a website page set up by Devizes Rotary to sell tickets. Devizes Rotary president Cliff Evans was shocked when the page allowing people to make donations and win tickets for the evening at Dolcipani Italian bakery and coffee shop in Devizes to raise money for the Brighter Futures Appeal at Great Western Hospital, Swindon, on March 30 was defaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Feb 13
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris
|705
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC