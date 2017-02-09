Hackers infected DC surveillance camera network days before Trump's inauguration

Secret Service agents escort President Donald Trump's vehicle along the inauguration day parade route after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. A group of hackers managed to breach Washington D.C.'s surveillance camera network and infect the system with ransomware days before President Trump's inauguration, law enforcement officials close to the investigation told Fox News.

