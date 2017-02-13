Hackers Embarrass David Beckham, Breach Arby's and Knock Offline Dark Web Sites
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham lights the Empire State Building in honor of UNICEF's 70th anniversary on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in New York. // Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Global soccer star David Beckham joins the growing club of other high-profile people who have had personal emails published online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|8 hr
|Christsharian Law
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Chris
|705
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|Feb 10
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Feb 8
|zio-media cabal
|125
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC