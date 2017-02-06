Hacker briefly hijacks insecure printers
Over the weekend, a hacker using the alias Stackoverflowin ran an automated program that scoured the internet for printers that did not have basic security controls switched on. Once it discovered a vulnerable device, the program made them print a page announcing the invasion and telling the owner to close the "port" used to hijack it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|Jan 30
|Le Jimbo
|42
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|Jan 18
|hacker here
|11
|MS Rushes To Fix Botched Patch
|Jan 16
|martin
|1
|WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political ...
|Jan 9
|The official line
|1
|Graham Blasts Trump on Assange
|Jan 9
|I voted for Trump
|34
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Dec '16
|RustyS
|29
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC