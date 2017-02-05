Hack knocks out a fifth of the Dark Web

13 hrs ago

The Dark Web is having a rough time right now... although the victims in this case won't earn too much sympathy. An Anonymous-linked hacker speaking to Motherboard brought down about a fifth of the Tor network's 'secret' websites in a claimed vigilante move.

